Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PARXF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Parex Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.75.

OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

