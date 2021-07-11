ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.43 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $179.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,686.97 or 1.00163572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00042455 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007258 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000918 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.