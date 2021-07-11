Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 106,886 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $399,753.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $904,909.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $333,439.47.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.70 and a beta of -0.77. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFMT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

