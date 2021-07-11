Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, July 23rd

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, July 23rd. The 2-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, July 23rd.

PEGRY opened at $33.60 on Friday. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.27.

A number of research firms have commented on PEGRY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

