Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Has $137.67 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158,920 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises approximately 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.67% of Tractor Supply worth $137,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,323,000 after acquiring an additional 341,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $186.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.13.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.86.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

