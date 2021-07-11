Pensioenfonds Rail & OV Sells 428,622 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 699,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 428,622 shares during the quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $102,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $175.51 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $75.34 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.42.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,440 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

