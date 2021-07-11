Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.06.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

