Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.
Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
