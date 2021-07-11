Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

