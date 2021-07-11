Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWAY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the first quarter worth $1,033,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AWAY opened at $28.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $34.54.

