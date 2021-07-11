Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 2,606 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 86.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

