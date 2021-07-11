Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $138.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.43. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.