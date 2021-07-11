Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $34,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in SYNNEX by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,382,000 after buying an additional 23,058 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in SYNNEX by 10.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,328.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $3,892,633 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNX stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.