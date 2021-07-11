Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,178 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.57 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.39.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.