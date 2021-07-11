Pinz Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,203 Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $4,965,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,069,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,705,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,356,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $5,333,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.51 and a quick ratio of 11.51.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.