Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $107,000 in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 91,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARLO stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $509.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

