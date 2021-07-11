Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 217,168 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after buying an additional 209,761 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 394,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

CHEF opened at $30.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.33. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

