Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 800 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,257,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,075,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,709,000 after buying an additional 48,303 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,187,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,819 shares of company stock worth $7,582,502 over the last 90 days.

A stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $150.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.