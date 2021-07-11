Pinz Capital Management LP Takes $126,000 Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 75.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 103,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 89,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.40. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on FBP shares. upped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

