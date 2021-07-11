Piper Sandler Trims Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Target Price to $70.00

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Midwest has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

