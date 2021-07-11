Piper Sandler Trims Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Target Price to $70.00

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.
Shares of MDWT stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. Midwest has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The firm has a market cap of $149.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Midwest in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Midwest Company Profile
Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.
