Piper Sandler Trims Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Target Price to $67.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

PFG stock opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 44.7% in the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

