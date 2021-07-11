Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 48,618 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

PBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.