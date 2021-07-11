Pivot Token (PVT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $132,882.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $132,882.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.00870636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

