Playtika Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PLTK) Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 14th

Playtika’s (NASDAQ:PLTK) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 14th. Playtika had issued 69,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $1,876,500,000 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.25. Playtika has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $36.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.