PolySwarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.08 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $7,431.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

