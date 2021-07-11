Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Stock Price Up 15%

Shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) rose 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 84,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 34,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portage Biotech stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of Portage Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

