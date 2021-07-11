Portion Hits Market Cap of $3.11 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Portion has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Portion has a market cap of $3.11 million and $37,044.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.57 or 0.00896271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005480 BTC.

About Portion

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,070,845 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

