POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a 52-week low of $37.86 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,047 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the fourth quarter worth $8,299,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of POSCO by 1,482.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO during the first quarter worth $3,789,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in POSCO by 211.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

