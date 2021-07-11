PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised PPL to an outperformer rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

PPL stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

