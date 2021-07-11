Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.54.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $21,272,000. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the first quarter worth $11,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 57.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 824,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 377.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 744,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 588,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 147.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 772,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after acquiring an additional 460,203 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pretium Resources (PVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.