Profund Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $56.33 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.07.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

