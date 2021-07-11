Profund Advisors LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after buying an additional 1,170,998 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,230,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,936,000 after buying an additional 854,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 846,323 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

