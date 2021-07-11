Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.