Profund Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Saia by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 45,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $1,318,000.

Saia stock opened at $206.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.14 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.77.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.79.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

