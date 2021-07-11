Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC grew its position in Cable One by 142.9% in the first quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.29.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,933.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,812.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,674.35 and a 12-month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.