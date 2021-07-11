Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $107.50

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.40), with a volume of 1647508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107 ($1.40).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRSR shares. Barclays started coverage on Prs Reit in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £532.42 million and a P/E ratio of 20.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Prs Reit’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other Prs Reit news, insider Stephen Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

About Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

