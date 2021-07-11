Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 170 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the software’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett R. Chouinard sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 38,907 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,493,549.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,549.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 558,644 shares of company stock valued at $36,556,466. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

ALTR opened at $69.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,381.60 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $72.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.41.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

