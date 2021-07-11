Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of APi Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,353,000 after buying an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 30,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in APi Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in APi Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.75. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

