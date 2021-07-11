Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,726 Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 708,954.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,311 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HSBC raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $38.37 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

