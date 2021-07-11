Prudential Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 27,370 Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 1,213.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Aravive stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20. Aravive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Research analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aravive Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

