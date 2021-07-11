Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Welbilt by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Welbilt by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.39 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

