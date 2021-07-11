Prudential Financial Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $338,027.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,186. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.15. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.30.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

