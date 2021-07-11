Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,586 Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,586 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cryoport by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,742 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $60.81 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,760 shares of company stock valued at $44,909,756 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

