Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $99.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.76. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

