Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,564 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of SLM worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.06. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.38%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

