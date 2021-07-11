Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zynga were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

