Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 13,929 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $6,020,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $256,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 72.5% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 507,299 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,535 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

JEF stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 19.62%. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

