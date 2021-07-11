Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,690 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $123.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.98. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Bradley M. Nelson sold 19,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.76, for a total transaction of $2,570,547.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,959.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Bryant sold 16,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $2,238,583.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.