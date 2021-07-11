Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 3,459 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.88 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.95.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

