Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of PVH worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $108.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.37. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.