Public Index Network (PIN) Price Down 26.1% Over Last Week

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $54,244.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00115214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00161593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,653.90 or 1.00030001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.58 or 0.00955849 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.